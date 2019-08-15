Semi-truck driver found guilty after crashing into Wisconsin school bus

A jury has found a semi-truck driver guilty to felony charges after he drove into a Wisconsin school bus with students and injured 20 people last year.

In Columbia County Court Thursday, Wayne Murphy, 43, was found guilty to felony charges: five counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and five counts of second-degree reckless injury.

Prosecutors say Murphy was driving a semi that struck a bus on the side of the interstate near DeForest in May of 2018. The bus had pulled over because of mechanical problems.

Twenty people were injured in the accident.

According to a complaint, Murphy was under the influence of prescription medication at the time of the crash.

The jury deliberated for just under four hours Thursday night before finding Murphy guilty on 30 counts related to the crash.

Sentencing for Murphy has not been scheduled.

