Guilty plea off the table for 'Segway Jeremy,' charged with trying to kill with radioactive substance

A guilty plea deal is temporarily off the table for a former Congressional candidate indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to possess radioactive material.

Jeremy Ryan, 30, was expected to plead guilty in federal court in Madison as part of a plea agreement filed this week. But the two sides unexpectedly pulled out of that agreement Friday afternoon. Instead, the government granted an extension to respond by August 29.

Authorities say Ryan, also known as “Segway Jeremy,” attempted to buy a lethal dose of a radioactive substance online to kill an unnamed person in Black Earth in October of 2018.

Ryan was charged with attempting to possess a radioactive material with the intent to cause death or cause serious injury. According to the plea agreement, Ryan would have plead guilty to those charges Friday.

He has been in federal custody since his arrest.

Ryan tried to run as a Republican in 2018 in the First Congressional District to take Rep. Paul Ryan's seat. He lost in the August Primary to Bryan Steil.