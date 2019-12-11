55,000 pounds of El Monterey breakfast burritos recalled

Before you bite into that breakfast burrito, make sure it hasn’t been recalled.

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast burrito because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The affected El Monterey Signature sausage, egg, and cheese burritos were sold in 3.38-pound value packs, containing 12 individually wrapped 4.5-ounce burritos, were made on Oct. 15 and distributed nationwide.

The recall comes after three consumers complained they found pieces of “white, semi-rigid plastic” in them, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There have been no reports of injuries.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.