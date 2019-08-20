MPD: teens caught after stealing vehicle with firearms in the trunk

Madison police questioned three teens after witnesses allegedly connected them with a stolen car and guns Tuesday.

According to Madison police, a resident in the 100 block of N. Bedford St. reported his car stolen with a rifle and a shotgun in the truck around 7 a.m.

Later witnesses reported seeing three teens outside a car on Nakoosa Trail. The truck was open, witnesses say, and the teens were bringing firearms into nearby woods.

When officers arrived, the teens fled. But a K-9 successfully tracked down the guns, and the officers eventually discovered the teens, who were apprehended.

