School supply drive inspired by boy who passed away after accident

The second annual Dominic's School Supply Drive has been running since the end of July, inspired by the memory of 5-year-old Dominic May. The drive will run through Friday, Aug. 23.

Dominic May

Meghan May's son Dominic would be starting the first grade in August of 2019.

"He loved school," Meghan said. "He loved going to the stores, looking at all the school supplies, asking if he could have them, if we could put them in the cart."

In 2018, Dominic died after he was hit by a car. In his memory, his family asked people to bring school supplies instead of flowers to the funeral.

"We thought by collecting the school supplies, it would be a great way to have the community help one another, come together and really benefit the students, the children," Meghan said.

With that, an annual school supply drive was born, to help families and children get ready for school.

"Seeing kids that come to school possibly without any supplies, it's hard for them, you see it on their faces," Meghan said.

Meghan and her family, with the help of the Madison Police Department, asked people to donate backpacks, pencils and other supplies. Barrels for donations are set up at Madison Police Department locations and at Cress Funeral and Cremation Services.

"Gathering all of these supplies, they come into school proud of their supplies and proud to show off what they have, their new backpack, their new pair of scissors, their brand new box of crayons," Meghan said.

Meghan plans to donate the supplies to John Muir and Carl Sandburg Elementary Schools the week before classes start. She is also offering people the option to sponsor a student at one of those schools by buying their entire supply list.

Meghan said Dominic's memory is still her inspiration to give back to the community.

"Dominic loved to spread kindness and compassion to everyone he met," Meghan said. "Because of Dominic and his desire to help others, we wanted to do this for Madison families."

For a full list of drop-off locations and school supplies needed, click here. People can drop off supplies until Aug. 23.