A.G. Kaul reviewing GOP confidentiality agreement

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he is reviewing a confidentiality agreement signed by an attorney hired by Republican lawmakers to resolve a stalemate over the state settling lawsuits.

Kaul had asked members of the Legislature's budget committee to sign the agreements in order to discuss proceeding with lawsuit settlements. The lawmakers refused, and Kaul said settlement of a potential major case that faced a Friday deadline was in jeopardy.

Instead, the Republican co-chairs of the committee hired an attorney at $290 an hour without consulting Democrats. They say that should satisfy Kaul.

More than 15 lawsuits with millions of dollars at stake are at play, but Kaul says one undisclosed matter muse be resolved by Friday.