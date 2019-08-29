MSCR executive director charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography

The executive director at Madison School & Community Recreation has been tentatively charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography, authorities announced Thursday.

In a release, the McFarland Police Department says Jacob D. Tisue, 44, was arrested and is being held in Dane County Jail.

Police say that because it is an active, ongoing investigation, no other details can be released at this time.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Tisue’s LinkedIn page, he is currently the executive director at Madison School & Community Recreation.

MSCR is a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District and provides public recreation for Madison residents.

In a statement to NBC15, Rachel Strauch-Nelson, the communications director at the Madison school district, said Tisue has been put on leave:

"As educators, we take the wellbeing and safety of our students as priority one. We were informed today by law enforcement about Mr. Tisue’s arrest , and we immediately placed Mr. Tisue on leave. We are fully cooperating with the investigation. This is incredibly difficult news for all of us to grasp and we will continue to work with law enforcement and take action based on the criminal process."

Police say the case is not related to other recent investigations into possessing child porn in McFarland.

McFarland police asks anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact Detective Michael Klementz at 608-838-3151.

