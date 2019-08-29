Waunakee schools install hydroponic garden to grow food year-round

As kids get ready to head back to school, teachers are preparing too, some starting the school year with new plans.

For years, the Waunakee School District has grown plants in community and school gardens during harvest seasons.

But this school year, the district is implementing a new way to grow plants all year long, using hydroponics.

The hydroponic garden will start the school year at the high school, but the director of food services says she hopes to eventually move it to the elementary schools.

That way, students can see the seedlings grow to plants, and eventually be used in their meals.

