Teens arrested after crashing stolen car, fleeing into UW Arboretum

Police arrested two teens after they stole a car, crashed it and then fled until officers eventually caught them in Madison Friday morning.

Police say it happened on High Street at Delaplaine Court, just outside of the UW Arboretum, around 9:55 a.m.

Police say the boy and girl, both 15 years old, smashed a stolen 2019 Honda CRV into several vehicles until abandoning it.

Police officers established a perimeter and, using K-9 dogs, tracked down the teens. Bystanders also provided descriptions of the teens and where they were last seen.

The teens were taken into custody and brought to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The owner of the car, who purchased the SUV just two weeks ago, reported it stolen Monday morning from a parking lot on South Broom Street. He said he had not yet removed a spare key from the car.

