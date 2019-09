The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a death after a body was found in the town of Blooming Grove over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to railroad tracks on Underdahl Road on Saturday around 11:48 a.m.

Authorities say it was clear a male body had been there for some time.

The Dane County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.