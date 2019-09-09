Former priest on trial for allegedly molesting altar boy

A former priest charged with molesting an altar boy during his tenure at a Fort Atkinson church is on trial Monday.

William A. Nolan

The trial comes after 66-year-old Rev. William Nolan pleaded not guilty to six felony counts of sexual assault of a child at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

The alleged assault happened in February of 2006.

The Jefferson County jury is made up of nine men and six women. On Monday they listened to opening statements from the state and defense outlining what allegedly happened 14 years ago.

“He was a child and a child cannot consent to sex with an adult. That is the crime,” Brookellen Teuber, assistant district attorney said.

Nolan’s attorney denied the allegations, saying several witnesses that will take the stand this week will say they never saw any of this happen.

“All of these rendezvous at the church, the directory, the cross country trails all over the place, right on the altar and nobody saw or heard thing," Jonas Bednarek, defense attorney said.

On Tuesday, the state will call its first witness to the stand. The trial is set to last for five days.

