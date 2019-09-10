Hy-Vee recalls 'Mealtime Asian Entrees' sold at Wisconsin grocery stores

Hy-Vee is recalling seven of its 'Mealtime Asian Entrees' after discovering the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, which is not declared on the product label.

The recall includes seven varieties of Asian dishes in 16-ounce or 20-ounce plastic containers and best if used by dates of Sept. 14, 2019 or Sept. 15, 2019.

In a release Tuesday, Hy-Vee says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due from eating the meals.

Hy-Vee distributes the meals to its grocery stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.

The following meals have been recalled:

General’s Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

Sesame Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

Sweet Orange Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

Mongolian-Style Beef 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

Cashew Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

Beef with Broccoli 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

Fried Rice 16 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

