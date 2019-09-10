Brewers: Christian Yelich out for the season with fractured kneecap

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich will miss the rest of the 2019 season after fracturing his right kneecap in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Miami.

After fouling a pitch off his right leg in the first inning, Yelich remained on the ground for several minutes before limping off the field. There was no immediate report on his injury.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell stated after the game, "He's a special player, it's a joy to watch him play everyday and he's the best at what he does. So not being able to see that everyday is definitely no good."

"He's down, he's disappointed, he's crushed. It's awful news"

The outfielder was the NL MVP last year. Yelich began the day batting .330 with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs and 30 stolen bases for the playoff-contending Brewers, and led the majors in slugging percentage and OPS.

The reigning MVP became just the 10th player in the history of Major League Baseball to hit 40 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season.

Trent Grisham continued Yelich’s at-bat and struck out.