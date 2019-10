The Pokini family in Hawaii got themselves in the Guinness Book of World Records after growing an avocado weighing 5.6 pounds, setting a record for the world’s heaviest, according to CNN.

The previous record was a 5.5-pound avocado, according to Guinness, and was grown by Felicidad Pasalo in Hilo, Hawaii, in January 2018.

Juliane Pokini told CNN the family got the seed from her brother-in-law, Dickie Marciel, who had taken it from his parents’ avocado tree in Kailua, Oahu.