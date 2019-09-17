Madison Common Council to discuss resolution that opposes F-35 project

The Madison Common Council is set to discuss a resolution Tuesday night that opposes basing F-35 aircraft with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Wing at Truax Field, citing excessive noise.

The meeting is meant to discuss the controversy, not approve it. The decision to move the planes to Truax Field remains with the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

The proposal to bring F-35's to Truax Field has stirred controversy, with those living near the air field saying the jets will be too noisy for the area.

Others point to the number of jobs the proposed expansion is expected to bring to Madison.

In a release Tuesday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway calls for careful consideration regarding the F-35s.

“Madison has lived with, and benefited from, the Dane County Airport and the Truax Air National Guard Base for decades,” Rhodes-Conway said in the release.

However, Rhodes-Conway says she is “very disappointed” in what she calls the Guard’s failure to provide adequate information about the project.

“The sound study says these new, more powerful planes would only engage in afterburner takeoffs 5% of the time (rather than 60%), which suggests less noise. The Air Force’s use of the Day Night Average Sound Level (DNL) metric suggests more noise, yet their Sound Exposure Level (SEL) chart indicates little change at the locations of most concern to the community,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The mayor called the Guard to take into consideration all the potentially adverse effects of the project.

“They should re-evaluate the selection of Truax Field as a preferred location if the final EIS does not respond to these concerns and provide strategies to affirmatively mitigate the noise and other detrimental impacts of siting F-35s at Truax Field,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Congressman Mike Pocan called the Air Force to conduct more tests regarding noise made by the F-35s.

Madison's Truax Field is one of five locations for 18 F-35 jets. Officials said the delivery of the first F-35As to one of those locations could be as early as 2023, and the last is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The jets would replace the F-16's and fly more than 6,220 operations a year.

A draft of the environmental impact study (EIS) was recently released, and shows that more 1,000 people will be impacted. To read a summary of the EIS, click here. According to the EIS, roughly 200 acres of residential land near the airport would be exposed to sound above the 65-decibel threshold, which is considered unsuitable for residential use.