Two men behind bars for stealing Jaguar car, crashing it in mailbox

Two men are behind bars after they allegedly stole a Jaguar car, crashed it into a mailbox and then were arrested in Cherokee Marsh in Madison Thursday.

Madison police say were able to track down the stolen 2017 Jaguar F-Pace with the help of the car's GPS monitoring technology.

Dane County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Madison police officers followed the men in the car for some time.

Eventually the driver of the stolen car crashed it into a mailbox on Knutson Drive on Madison’s north side just after 1 p.m.

The two men high-tailed it into the Cherokee Marsh wetlands.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and used K-9s to track the suspects down.

Police say two were hiding in tall grass and were arrested. A third remains at large.

Police say residents were helpful in finding the suspects.

The Jaguar was listed as stolen out of the Town of Middleton.

Shawndale K. James, 22 of Beloit, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, reckless driving and operating without a valid license.

Devante C. Anthony, 22 of Madison, was arrested operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and a parole violation.

