One person dead in car vs. pole crash in Monona

First responders tell NBC15 that one person has died in a car vs. pole accident in Monona Monday evening.

Dane County Communications says the accident happened in the 4600 block of Winnequah Road around 7:21 p.m.

Dane County Communications says the accident happened in the 4600 block of Winnequah Road around 7:21 p.m.

Monona Asst. Fire Chief Dan Eklof tells NBC15 crews that at least one person has died. Our crews also report that the Dane County Medical Examiner is on scene.

“Basically I can tell you that this is a fatality accident," says Eklof. "One fatality. The best that we can ascertain is a vehicle was northbound on Winnequah Road at a high rate of speed and struck a retaining wall.”

Monona police said roads in that area are closed due to the accident and ask residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC15 as we learn more.