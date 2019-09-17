Wis. lawmakers call for children to be in car seat until 2 years old

Lawmakers and health officials are trying to change Wisconsin law to keep kids safer while on the road.

Lawmakers calling for car seat reform at the State Capitol Tuesday.

Medical professionals at the State Capitol Tuesday said the leading cause of death among children ages one and older is car crashes.

Under current state law, infants are required to be in a rear-facing car seat until they are one year old or weigh 20 pounds.

Lawmakers hope that a bill introduced Tuesday hopes to change the law to two years of age, which has been the age recommended by most pediatricians and safety advocates for a number of years.

