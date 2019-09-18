Police find SUV, driver involved in fatal hit-and-run on Madison's north side

A SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run has been found, police say, though no arrest has been made Wednesday afternoon.

Last Thursday a 60-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the 1700 block of Northport Drive.

Madison police reported Wednesday afternoon that that man had died from his injuries over the weekend.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Dane County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Police say a witness reported that the victim was hit by a black sedan, possibly a Toyota, traveling northbound at about 50 mph. It was also raining at the time.

The impact of the crash caused the man’s body to fly about 35 yards from where he was struck, police say.

Several bystanders stopped and came to his aid. He was transported to a hospital with internal bleeding, a ruptured aorta and head trauma.