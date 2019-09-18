Gun safety advocates push for more regulation at State Capitol

Gun safety advocates gathered to push for more regulation at the State Capitol Wednesday.

Advocates rallied at the Capitol for more gun regulation Wednesday afternoon.

The rally started at around 5:30 p.m. and dozens of people were there demanding more action from lawmakers to stop gun violence.

Lawmakers say they have three policy goals going into this legislative session: universal background checks, a tax exemption for people buying gun safes, and a more effective way to take guns away from people who are a risk to themselves or others.

Community groups and activists were also there, who said this is a cause that hits close to home.

"My dad died from gun suicide when I was two-and-a-half years old and I strongly believe that if an extreme risk protection order had been around at the time when he died in 1982, that he would potentially be here today,” said Heather Driscoll with Moms Demand Action.

Several bills have already been proposed, and Democratic lawmakers plan to unveil another Thursday morning.

NBC15 reached out to several Republican lawmakers for comment, but they have yet to respond.

