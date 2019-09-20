MDP investigation finds officers acted reasonably during arrest of mentally ill teen

The Madison Police Department has released its findings from an internal investigation into allegations of excessive force against a 17-year-old exhibiting mental health issues.

The review released Friday found that officers’ conduct during the incident to be "objectively reasonable" and within the constitutional standard for use of force, as well as showing two "minor violations" of standard operating procedure by a sergeant who had arrived later during the incident.

On June 3, 2019 officers were called to take the 17-year-old male, who was allegedly dealing with a mental health crisis, into custody. Allegations emerged in the following days that while arresting the teen, officers unduly punched the teen after he had spat on one of the officers.

According to a statement released by Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, the conclusion does not mean that the outcome of the incident was desirable.

“The department recognizes a responsibility to use force in a professional and appropriate manner, and to continually evaluate the tools, training and policy guidance that are provided to officers,” Koval said in the statement.

Koval adds: “Officers are involved in September 20, 2019 Page 2 thousands of incidents involving mental illness or mental health concerns in our community every year, with the objective in each case of reaching the best possible resolution under the circumstances.”

According to the findings released Friday and police reports released in June, officers were called to arrest the teen at a residence on Madison’s west side.

The teen had been exhibiting “disruptive and concerning” behavior earlier that day at school. A School Resource Officer also had an encounter with him, and consulted with mental health workers.

After the teen returned home, his foster father contacted the SRO and requested police assistance. The SRO then contacted Journey Mental Health and it was agreed that the teen needed to be taken into custody for evaluation and treatment.

Police also understood that the teen was under a Chapter 51 Mental Health commitment, which provides for involuntary treatment of individuals who are dangerous to themselves or to others as a result of mental illness.

When officers arrived at the home, the teen resisted officers’ efforts to take him into custody. This is when a “physical altercation” began, police say.

The teen spat on one of the officers attempting to arrest him. A Madison police sergeant then arrived to assist and “delivered three strikes to the male’s head; officers were then able to control him and place him in handcuffs,” according to the investigation’s findings.

Police say the teen was not injured during the incident. One officer sustained injuries on his wrist and shoulder that lead to months of restricted duty.

The teen was then taken to Winnebago Mental Health Institute for Chapter 51 commitment. Police referred criminal charges for the teen but the Dane County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute, noting that mental health treatment would lead to the best outcome.

Following the incident at the teen’s home, his father contacted police and expressed concern. He also turned over video from a surveillance camera that recorded the incident.

The Madison Police Department then began an internal investigation into the incident. According to the findings released Friday, the investigation entailed interviews with officers and other parties, and a review of the video and other evidence, police say.

The teen declined to be interviewed.