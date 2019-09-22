Flash flood watch in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until Sunday night

Sunday, September 22, 2019

4:30 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (2 out of 4). Widespread rain and few storms will continue to spread across the area this morning. The main threat will be heavy rain capable of flooding and flash flooding. The heaviest rain will likely fall between Madison and the I-94 corridor and points south.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until tonight. Widespread rainfall totals across the watch area will be between 2-3"+.

It's going to be a soggy Sunday morning across southern Wisconsin. Widespread rain and a few storms are expected. Temperature-wise, it's mild and muggy. We're waking up to temperatures in the low 70s.

The clouds and rain will stick around for most of the day as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. The widespread rain will start to taper off from west to east across the area late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will not warm today. In fact, most places will drop back into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Our rain chances will come to an end tonight. With cooler and drier air filtering in behind the front, tonight is going to be cooler than the last couple of nights. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. You might need a light jacket out the door Monday morning.

Fall officially begins on Monday, and it's definitely going to feel a little more like than the past week or so. Highs on Monday will only be near 70 degrees. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry days. Expect a lot of sunshine to start the work week. Unfortunately, we're not going to get a lot of time to dry things out after this weekend. Showers and storms return on Wednesday and more wet weather will be possible the rest of the work week and into next weekend.