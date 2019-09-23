Gov. Evers orders special election for 7th U.S. district, set for Jan. 27

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a special election for the 7th Congressional District following U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy decision to resign. The election is scheduled for Jan 27, 2020.

If required, a primary will occur on Dec. 30, 2019, according to a release from the governor’s office Monday.

The 7th District is in northern Wisconsin, its largest city being Wausau.

State senator Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) announced he's running for the seat.

Duffy serves his last day in Congress Monday, Sept. 23. Duffy announced in August he would be vacating his office citing health complications with his baby due next month.

Duffy served in Congress since 2011.

In the release, Gov. Evers said:

“Our rural communities have been directly affected by unproductive trade wars, political attacks on healthcare and public education, and economic uncertainty because of the volatility we’re seeing in Washington, D.C... The people of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District deserve to have a voice in Congress, which is why I am calling for a special election to occur quickly to ensure the people of the 7th Congressional District have representation as soon as possible. I thank Rep. Duffy for his service and wish him and his family all the best.”