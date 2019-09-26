Regulators authorize $500M Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has authorized a controversial power line across southwestern Wisconsin Thursday.

The regulators voted unanimously to approve construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project, a high-power line from Dubuque, Iowa, through Grant and Iowa counties to a substation in Middleton.

The commission also rejected a call for Commissioner Huebsch and Chairperson Valcq to recuse themselves from the project, citing a lack of evidence. That allegation was made by the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation last week.

The project is expected to cost approximately $492 million. Costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin.

Conservation groups, the Citizens Utility Board, Dane and Iowa counties and local governments have lined up to oppose the project, saying it will deliver little renewable energy, damage conservation areas and result in minimal ratepayer savings.

