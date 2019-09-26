EatStreet is paying $1,000 for 'Curd Nerd' to travel Wisconsin in search of the best cheese curds

EatStreet is ready to pay you $1,000 to eat cheese curds.

The Madison-based company announced Thursday that they’re hiring a “Curd Nerd” to trek across Wisconsin to find - and eat - the state’s best curds.

The curd tester will tour for two weeks across Wisconsin, beginning on National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15, until Oct. 29. All expenses will be paid, plus $1,000 for your time and all the cheese curds you can eat.

“This arguably is the most important position we’ve hired for. As our curd consultant you have to be on your game. You mean something to the people, to the state,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder, in a release. “This is your time to shine – perhaps from curd grease – but that’s OK.”

Anyone can apply, especially if you eat cheese and love social media. You can apply here, and no resume is required. Applications are due Oct. 2.

EatStreet will unveil its top pick at noon Oct. 15 at The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., 123 E. Doty St., downtown Madison, during a press conference that will simultaneously stream on Facebook Live. “Yes, yes, there will be curds for all in attendance,” EatStreet says.