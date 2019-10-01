Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting on Madison's north side

Madison police have taken a suspect into custody in connection to a fatal shooting on the city’s north side.

Police said detectives, MPD SWAT, and patrol officers took Leearthur L. Taylor into custody at a home on Hoard Street.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, Larence G. Thomas, 37, in connection to the murder.

On Sept. 28, 19-year-old Malik J. Moss of Sun Prairie was shot to death just after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Northport Drive.

Surveillance video shows Moss engage in a physical altercation with two individuals while a group of people watched. During the fight, a person later identified as Thomas pointed and fired what appeared to be a firearm at Moss, and then run off.

Officers tried to provide life-saving efforts, but Moss was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy later revealed that he had been shot five times.

