Substitute teacher with Beloit School District arrested on drug charges

A Beloit School District teacher is behind bars after getting busted on drug-related charges Tuesday.

Beloit police say officers arrested Percival Smith, 42, a permanent substitute teacher and football coach at McNeel Intermediate School, and Laura Smith, 41.

The duo were taken into custody in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Madison Road just before noon.

Percival Smith faces party to a crime possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drug loitering.

Laura faces possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug loitering.

The School District of Beloit is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

