Report: Columbia Co. rivers not flooded yet, authorities continue to monitor levels

Columbia County Emergency Management released its water levels report Thursday following a week of rain and flooding concerns.

Authorities say that the Wisconsin, Baraboo and Crawfish Rivers have not flooded yet, but crews will continue to monitor levels.

As of 9 a.m., the Wisconsin River is at 15.1 feet. The National Weather Service predictions show that the river will rise to 16.9 feet by Oct. 5.

Baraboo River: As of 8 a.m., the Baraboo River was at 17.39 ft. and is predicted to rise to approximately 17.9 ft. by Oct. 6.

Crawfish River: As of 9 a.m., the Crawfish River was at 15.51 ft. and still rising.

Emergency Management says conditions can change rapidly, and residents living in low-lying areas or near rivers should prepare in case the rivers do flood this fall.

You can minor water levels in our area here.