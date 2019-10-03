Alliant Energy, Clean Lakes Alliance help restore Madison nature conservancy

Alliant Energy and the Clean Lakes Alliance teamed up to donate $100,000 to restore a Madison nature conservancy Thursday.

The grant money will be used to restore newly purchased parcel of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. That conservancy is expected to provide added runoff control for Lake Mendota.

This year Dane County purchased a 160-acre farm immediately to the north of the conservancy for $10 million, which will further filter storm water before it reaches Lake Mendota.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi:

“By saving this property next to Pheasant Branch Conservancy from being developed and restoring it to prairie, we will be able to prevent the runoff of nearly five million gallons of water from entering our lakes each year… This property furthers our efforts to mitigate flooding, improve the overall quality of our water, and preserve Dane County's outdoor spaces. My 2020 budget contains $250,000 in county funds to help restore this property."