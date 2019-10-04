NBC15 nominated for 6 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of six honors at the 61th Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards.

The regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will announce the 2019 award winners during a red carpet event in downtown Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The venue is located at the Swissotel at 323 E. Wacker Dr. in Chicago.

NBC15’s six nominations are the most received by any news station in the Madison television market. The nominees are:

- General Assignment Reporter: Morgan Wolfe

- News Writer: John Stofflet/Making a Difference

- News Editor: Morgan Wolfe

- News Report/Series—Weather: “Moo Muffs: Surviving Wisconsin’s Polar Vortex/Amy Pflugshaupt

- Human Interest News Report/Series: Making a Difference: John Stofflet, Jeremy Nichols, Curt Lenz, Tim Elliott

- News Report/Series: Sports “Palmer Strong” Mike Jacques/Jeremy Nichols

NBC15 competes against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington, and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

You can learn more about the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards here.