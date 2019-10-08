GREEN ALERT: Missing Marine Corps veteran last seen in Baraboo

A Green Alert has been issued for a missing Marine Corps veteran last seen test-driving a car in Baraboo Tuesday.

Authorities say Jeremiah A. S. Koehler, 34, went to Baraboo Motors, where he took out a black-colored 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Sport for a test drive and never returned.

Koehler left his personal car and cell phone behind at the dealership, authorities say.

He is described as about 5 foot 7 inches tall, about 185 pounds, bald a hazel-colored eyes. He was wearing nice clothes, authorities say.

Koehler is a Marine Corps infantry veteran with PTSD. He may also be using illegal narcotics.

Family members say to use caution when contacting Koehler as he has not been acting right lately. He lives in the Tomah area but it is not known where Koehler went after leaving Baraboo.

