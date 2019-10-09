UW: Starbucks to replace Newell’s Deli in the Smith Residence Hall

UW-Madison says a Starbucks will replace Newell’s Deli in the Smith Residence Hall for the 2020-21 school year.

In a release Wednesday, the university said Newell’s will be closed for renovations and re-open in the fall of 2020 as a full-service Starbucks.

“We survey our students every year about their dining experience on campus,” said Peter Testory, Director of University Housing Dining & Culinary Services, in the release.

“Reinventing the dining space in Smith Hall was something they suggested. We use the valuable feedback from the students to help guide our decisions, and we’re really excited to add this new type of service for our residents,” Testory said.

Students looking for traditional dining near Smith Hall will still have access to Gordon Avenue Market and Rheta’s Market, according to the university.

