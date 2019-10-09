Madison man charged with selling child for sex, facing 10 years in prison

A Madison man was charged in federal court Tuesday, accused of trying to sell a child for sex.

According to federal court documents, James Coney, 31, was charged with recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting and maintaining a minor for commercial sex acts. Authorities say this happened from Dec. 23, 2017 to Jan. 20, 2018.

Coney was also charged with transporting the minor from Wisconsin to Illinois on Dec. 24, 2017, with the intent that the minor engage in prostitution.

If convicted, Coney faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on each charge.

