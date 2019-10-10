Richland Center woman admits to murdering Fairfield man in Sept.

Police have arrested a woman they say killed a man in Fairfield in Sauk County back in September.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says Amber M. Lundgren, 35 of Richland Center, murdered Christopher Lytle off Levee Road in the Town of Fairfield on Sept. 22.

Lundgren admitted to the crime after authorities confronted her with evidence connecting her to the murder.

According to a release Thursday, detectives discovered that Lundgren and Lytle used to be in a relationship, and that the murder was not a random act.

Authorities first made contact with Lundgren on Oct. 9.

“Detectives from my office have worked this case in a tireless and resolute manner with the ultimate goal of finding the killer of Christopher Lytle and bringing them to justice,” Sheriff Chip Meister said in the release.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. A probable cause statement is being prepared and will be forwarded to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office for preparation of the Criminal Complaint.

A date for Lundgrens bail appearance has not yet been set. She remains in custody at the Sauk County Jail awaiting hearing.

Authorities say specific details of the crime and statements of the suspect are being withheld “so as not to circumvent the pre-trial discovery process so that the Defendant receives a fair trial,” according to the release.

“We are pleased with the results of this investigation. I commend the diligent work of the Detectives who worked this case and thank the numerous other agencies who assisted us along the way to bring this to a successful resolution,” Sheriff Meister said in the release.

