Lafayette Co. mother pleads guilty to neglecting, abusing underfed children

A Belmont mother has changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to charges that she neglected and abused her children Thursday.

According to online court documents, Jamie L. Weigel, 27, pleaded guilty to Child Abuse - Intentionally Cause Great Bodily Harm and Chronic Neglect of a Child Thursday.

Per the plea agreement Weigel accepted by pleading guilty Thursday, two other counts were dropped. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec.10

Lafayette County authorities say Weigel and father Dalton Hopper, 26, neglected and abused their daughters after doctors found them severely malnourished.

Hopper is also facing child neglect and abuse charges.

Doctors say their 4-month-old and 1-year-old daughters were both underweight. When doctors checked on the infant, they found her ribs were visible, with little to no fat or muscle tissue on her body.

A criminal complaint shows Weigel admitted to underfeeding the girls, saying she sometimes fed the baby “once or twice a day,” and let her develop bed sores and rashes. Weigel went on to tell investigators that she bathed the kids “approximately once a week.”

