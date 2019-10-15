Congrats! Two local teachers given prestigious award from White House

Four Wisconsin teachers, including two in our viewing area, have been given the prestigious 'Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching' award by the White House.

Created in 1983, the award is the highest given to K-12 teachers of mathematics and science, according to a White House release.

A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators select teachers based on their “distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education,” according to the release.

In Wisconsin four teachers received the prestigious award: Michelle Howe (Lodi Middle School); Rebecca Saeman (Sauk Trail Elementary School); Kevin Reese (Clintonville High School); and Richard Erickson (Bayfield High School).

