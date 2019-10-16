VETERAN STILL MISSING: Family of Wis. man calling for help, after Silver Alert issued in Aug.

An elderly veteran from northern Wisconsin is still missing, over a month and a half since a Silver Alert was issued for him.

Norbert "Tony" Anthony Dantzman, 89, Wis., was reported missing on Aug. 30 while staying at a motel for a family reunion in Winter, Wis.

Authorities say Dantzman, who has dementia, walked away from his motel room, never to be heard from since.

Since then Dantzman’s family created a Facebook page, renewing calls for help to find him.

According to the DOJ’s Facebook page: “If you or someone you know was in the Winter/Ojibwa area on Friday, August 30th or in the surrounding area Labor Day Weekend, and happened to see an elder man walking or gave him a ride, please call Sawyer County Sheriff Department at 715-634-5213.”

Authorities said in September that he likely does not have his ID or any money, and may be hitchhiking.

Dantzman was last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, a grey hat with the United States Marines emblem and glasses.

Dantzman is described as about at 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing 136 pounds with grey hair, a beard and brown eyes.

Again - if you have any information, call the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department at 715-634-5213.



