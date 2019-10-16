At least one injured in Janesville shooting, suspect on the run

At least one person was injured in a late-night shooting outside a Janesville bank Wednesday.

Our news team spoke to Janesville police Lt. Michael Blaser on scene, who says the victim was shot outside of the Black Hawk Credit Union, and then ran to Casey's convenience store in the 1500 block of Center Avenue for help, around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene. At this time no one is in custody, but Blaser says there isn't a threat to the public.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Authorities have not released the state of injuries.

Janesville police and fire departments are responding.