According to a Cleveland, Ohio animal kennel, someone abandoned a dog in a cemetery, tied to a garbage can.

The Middleburg Heights Animal Kennel in Cleveland asked for help on their Facebook page for the pup who is described as having “some medical issues.”

The kennel is asking for the public’s help.

“We need your help with this little guy,” the kennel wrote in their post.

If you would like to help you can call Community Vet at (216) 273-1044.