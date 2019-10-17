Detroit Lions fans upset by loss to Packers buy billboards showing referee wearing cheesehead hat

A group of Detroit Lions fans bitter about the Packers’ victory over the Lions last Monday are taking out their anger with billboards.

According to NBC Sports, billboards have been popping up showing a referee wearing a cheesehead hat – stylish! – while thrusting his fist into a hands-to-the-face penalty gesture.

The billboards apparently protest illegal hands to the face penalties that allowed the Packers' last-second win against the Lions.

NBC Sports reports that the same anonymous group has purchased a series of billboards objecting bad calls in sports in the past.

