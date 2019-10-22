Madison mayor proposes cutting funding in half for group that helps intervene in violence

The 2020 budget proposal from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is adding money to certain areas like the rapid transportation for buses.

Money is coming from other parts of the city, like the $200,000 from a community-driven coalition that helps the Madison Police Department with violent crimes.

Last year, the Focused Interruption Coalition received just over $400,000. The mayor’s 2019 proposal slashes it in half, to $200,000.

The FIC was establish in 2016 when Madison was experiencing a high volume of shootings and homicides. It's a group of community and faith leaders that provide a 24-hour long emergency response and support services after a crisis. They focus particularly on helping youth.

The FIC has become a huge part of Madison’s efforts to prevent retaliatory violence as they have a good working relationship with Madison Police.

FIC’s CEO Anthony Cooper explained to NBC15 on Tuesday that he is trying to secure funding so the coalition can keep up their efforts. NBC15 is looking into where the funds specifically go.

Cooper joined a list of organizations that presented their case to some Dane County supervisors at a budgetary meeting Tuesday night.

NBC15 has repeatedly reached out to Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway regarding FIC, but we have yet to receive an interview or a written statement.