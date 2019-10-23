Jury finds Jason Sypher guilty in wife's death and disappearance

The jury has found Jason Sypher, 45, guilty of murdering his wife and hiding her body. Closing arguments began Wednesday morning and the jury began deliberating before noon.

Jason Sypher leaving the courtroom after being found guilty of killing his wife and hiding her body on October 23, 2019. (WSAW-TV)

Krista Sypher was last seen in March 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason Sypher, was arrested and charged with her murder. Her body has not been found.

Court documents state two weeks after Krista was last seen, officers searched the couple's home using a K9, trained to detect decomposing or decomposed human remains. During that search, the dog indicated the presence of remains on Krista and Jason's clothes in the master bedroom, on the couple's bed, in a bathtub drain, on clothes in the washing machine, inside cabinets below the kitchen sink, and in Jason's truck.

Investigators also used GPS information from the Sypher's car as part of their evidence.

They say on March 13, 2017, their car left their home, traveled to Menards, where Jason was captured on surveillance video buying garbage bags, and then went back to their home. Investigators say Jason never told them about that trip.

On March 16, the car's GPS indicated the car drove to some dumpsters on Wilson Avenue, then parked for 8 seconds. Investigators say that time "would allow the defendant enough time to exit the vehicle and look into the dumpster or discard evidence."

Investigators say those dumpsters were emptied by trucks on March 20. Those trucks were emptied in Mosinee, which was caught on surveillance video. The criminal complaint says a detective "observed a long black plastic bag consistent with the size of a human body fall to the floor."

In June 2017, law enforcement searched the Cranberry Creek Landfill, to try to find the waste from those dumpsters. The complaint indicates that they didn't find anything, but they say the area where the waste may be could be much larger than law enforcement were aware of during the search.

Jason Sypher was taken into custody 5 miles north of the Illinois/Wisconsin border, at 5:30 Aug. 24, 2018. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.

Prosecutors say Jason Sypher had the opportunity and motive to commit this crime. They say the marriage was broken but he didn't want a divorce and didn't want to split assets. Investigators say both Jason and Krista were having extramarital affairs.

District Attorney Louis J. Molepske Jr. says there was a substantial amount of evidence to convict Sypher. "Law enforcement dug up a landfill to find Krista and the jury's verdict is a testament that law enforcement, prosecutors, District Attorney's office and the Department of Justice will go to every length to bring justice for Krista and others."

The man in charge of the agency that started the investigation, Chief Dan Ault of the Plover Police Department says no one wins here. "The true victims here are the family and friends. There is real no winner. You got three kids that are going to grow up without their mother and that is why we do what we do."

The defense argued during the trial that Krista Sypher took money from Jason Sypher and disappeared. They would not go on camera but said they are disappointed by the verdict and plan to appeal.

The trial began Oct. 14. and concluded after 8 days of testimony.

Sypher faces a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed at his sentencing hearing.

