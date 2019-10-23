Madison dance club Prism to close this November

The Madison dance club Prism has announced that it will be closing its doors for good this November.

Owner Rico Sabatini said on Facebook Wednesday that the all-inclusive dance club will throw its “last party before we close” on Nov. 9.

Sabatini says he decided to close the Williamson Street location for a number of reasons.

“The entertainment landscape has changed drastically from 2009 when Plan B opened, and even from 2014 when I left. Entertainment options are more abundant, and the grind to get people in the door is just that, a grind. Prism isn’t doing terrible, but it isn’t doing terrific either.

“Sprinkle in some landlord/lease/legal/property development stuff, and I just have to say “I gave it my best shot” and call it a day. There is only so much a person can give of themselves before they start neglecting the people they love and other important things in their life.”



