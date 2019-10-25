UW System president Ray Cross to retire, no successor named

The president of the UW System, Ray Cross, has announced he is retiring, after working for 42 years in higher education.

The university said in a release Friday that Cross, 71, will step down when a successor has been hired.

“Serving as president of the UW System has been the most rewarding work of my life,” Cross said in the release.

“I believe there is no better investment for the state of Wisconsin than the University of Wisconsin System. From cutting-edge research on cancer, water quality, and how children learn to educating Wisconsin’s future leaders, the UW System has never been more important,” according to Cross.

Cross was named UW System president in January of 2014, after working for three years as chancellor of UW Colleges and UW-Extension.

Before joining the UW System, Cross was president of Morrisville State College of the State University of New York from 1998 to 2011, when he moved to Wisconsin.

Cross was also president of Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, Minn., department head and professor at Ferris State University in Michigan as well as a design engineer, small-business owner and consultant, according to the university.