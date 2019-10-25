Student arrested after writing graffiti in men's bathroom at Memorial High

Police arrested a high school student after he admitted to writing graffiti in the men's bathroom at Memorial High School in Madison.

Students had shared photos of the graffiti on social media, and people found them to be disturbing and threatening, according to police.

Feeling guilty about the whole affair, the student finally admitted to the job.

“Upon questioning by the SRO, the remorseful student said he meant no harm to other students, or the school, and that he had no intentions of hurting anyone,” police said in an incident report Friday.

A tentative disorderly conduct charge was referred to the Juvenile Reception Center and the student was released to a parent.

