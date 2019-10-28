Dane Co. Late Winter Farmers' Market moving to Garver Feed Mill

The Dane County Farmers' Market is moving its Late Winter Market to a new location in 2020.

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, and running each Saturday through April 4, the winter market will be held at the newly renovated Garver Feed Mill from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Garver Feed Mill is located at 3241 Garver Green, next to Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

"Garver Feed Mill honors Madison's rich agricultural history in its mission and vision as a next-generation food production facility and hub for local and artisan foods, so of course, it is a great fit as the home of the Dane County Farmers' Market Late Winter Market," Market Manager Sarah Elliott said. "We want to thank the Madison Senior Center for serving as our late winter home for the past sixteen years. They have been a wonderful partner, but we simply have outgrown the space."

The final outdoor market of the 2019 season is Saturday, Nov. 16. The final Wednesday market of the season is Nov. 6. The Dane County Farmers' Market will hold a holiday market on Nov. 23 and Dec. 7, 14, and 21 at the Monona Terrace from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Elliott said the winter markets are more intimate, but visitors will still find many of their favorite summer market members, as well as a full array of Wisconsin fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey and maple syrups, hyper-local meats, bakery items, and many specialty items.