Alliant Energy to produce 1,000 megawatts of solar power by 2023

Alliant Energy aims to produce up to 1,000 megawatts of solar power by 2023, the company announced Thursday.

That’s enough energy to power about 260,000 homes in Wisconsin, Alliant says. The first solar farm will be built in Fond du Lac County, with ground breaking scheduled for some time next year.

“By building new solar energy resources, we are contributing to a brighter future for our customers and the communities we serve,” said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy, Wisconsin in a release.

Alliant previously pledged to cut 80 percent of its carbon emissions by 2050. Alliant already operates a 2-megawatt solar farm in Beloit.

With the announcement, Alliant says it is working to allow customers to rely solely on renewable energy, if they so choose.

Alliant says customers will be able to:

• Choose to have up to 100% of their energy supplied by renewable sources

• Participate in solar panel program through roof leasing designed for medium-sized projects of ~200kw

• Aggregate service for large customers with multiple accounts under a single renewable energy contract

To learn more you can visit Alliant’s website.

