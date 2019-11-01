Crews respond to fire at gift shop at West Towne Mall

Firefighters responded to a fire at a gift shop after inventory went up in flames at West Towne Mall Friday afternoon.

The Madison Fire Department says the fire happened in a storage area of Go! Calendars, Toys, & Games just before noon. That area is not near the retail section of the mall, authorities say.

Employees there quickly noticed inventory was on fire and used an extinguisher to put it out before firefighters arrived.

The fire department says a haze of smoke wafted into the mall, but it was not bad enough to activate sprinkles, fire alarms or an evacuation.

All West Towne businesses remain open.

