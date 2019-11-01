Man arrested for string of armed robberies across Rock Co.

A man is behind bars for robbing a grocery store and a gas station in Beloit, authorities said Friday.

Nicholas K. Murn, 26, confessed to an Oct. 17 armed robbery at Tex’s Grocery, and an armed robbery at the Rollette Oil Gas Station last Wednesday.

He also confessed to other robberies across Rock County, but authorities did not detail those robberies in a release Friday.

During both robberies in Beloit, Murn was armed with a gun and ran off with cash.

Authorities arrested Murn in Janesville early Thursday morning, with the help of Beloit police.

Murn is facing felony charges for armed robberies in Beloit and Janesville.

