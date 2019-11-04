Report: Person with mumps attended National FFA Convention in Indianapolis

A person with mumps attended the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, WTHR reports.

The potential exposure likely happened between Oct. 30-31, but the Indiana State Department of Health says the risk of exposure is low.

However, the ISDH has asked providers to look for mumps in anyone who presents symptoms and attended the convention.

According to Wisconsin FFA Executive Director Cheryl L. Zimmerman in an email to NBC15:

” While there was a low risk of contracting the mumps, FFA took the appropriate steps to protect the well-being of participants out of an abundance of caution, in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Marion County Public Health Department. The Indiana State Department of Health also notified the appropriate public health officials in each state and continued to monitor the situation.”

Zimmerman did not have a number of how many Wisconsin residents attended.

Symptoms include myalgia, malaise, headache, loss of appetite, low-grade fever, and swelling of the salivary gland below the ear.

The incubation period of mumps is 12-25 days after exposure.

